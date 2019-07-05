Khabib Nurmagomedov shares prediction for title unification bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 242

Undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will return to the octagon at UFC 242 for a title unification bout with interim title holder Dustin Poirier.

‘The Eagle’ has not competed since defeating Conor McGregor via fourth round submission at UFC 229 this past October. Nurmagomedov currently boasts a perfect professional record of 24-0.

Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier was last seen in action at April’s UFC 236 event, where he defeated Max Holloway via unanimous decision to capture the promotions interim lightweight title.

During today’s highly anticipated UFC Press Conference, Khabib Nurmagomedov shared his prediction for his fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 242.

“Do you guys remember this? T-Mobile.. last time.. what I did here?” Khabib Nurmagomedov said in reference to his submission victory over Conor McGregor. “Nothing change. I’m going to do this in Abu Dhabi too. Defend my title. But without jumping.”

UFC 242 takes place September 7 in Abu Dhabi.

