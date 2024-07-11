Conor McGregor calls Dustin Poirier’s foundation a “scam” in latest social media attack

By Curtis Calhoun - July 10, 2024

UFC superstar Conor McGregor is accusing Dustin Poirier’s The Good Fight Foundation of fraud after a recent post-UFC 302 auction.

Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier

Poirier lost to UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in the UFC 302 main event last month. Just days after, McGregor withdrew from his planned comeback fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 due to a toe injury.

McGregor hasn’t fought since shattering his leg against Poirier in their UFC 264 trilogy. Since then, Poirier has fought for the belt twice, falling to Charles Oliveira and Makhachev.

McGregor and Poirier have had many twists and turns in their relationship during their UFC tenures. In the buildup and immediately after UFC 264, any cordiality between McGregor and Poirier fizzled, after McGregor made a series of personal attacks against Poirier and his wife.

After UFC 302, Poirier put his full fight kit up for auction, with all of the proceeds going to his foundation. The Good Fight Foundation helps youth in Louisiana with school supplies and other necessities.

Poirier appeared on The MMA Hour on Wednesday and revealed that Khabib Nurmagomedov has offered to bid on the fight kit after the original winning bid fell through. McGregor, who has a dark history with Nurmagomedov and Poirier, feasted at the opportunity to attack both of his former rivals.

Conor McGregor mocks Dustin Poirier for “scamming” donors

Read McGregor’s response to Poirier’s remarks about The Good Fight Foundation below, as screenshotted from an MMA Fighting Instagram post.

 

As of this writing, Poirier hasn’t responded to McGregor’s taunts, and there’s no evidence of wrongdoing by his foundation.

Poirier has teased one final UFC fight before he opts to hang up the gloves. Nate Diaz and McGregor are two names to keep an eye on for his potential sendoff opponent.

As for McGregor, he continues to rehab his toe injury and is hoping to return to the Octagon later this year, likely against Chandler. In the meantime, he’s using this off time to poke fun at some of his former rivals like Poirier.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Conor McGregor Dustin Poirier UFC

