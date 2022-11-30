Daniel Cormier confident Conor McGregor not returning in February despite USADA comments: “You don’t get to make your own rules”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe that Conor McGregor will be back in action soon.

‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last July. During the defeat, McGregor famously broke his leg in the closing seconds of round one. As a result, he’s been out of action for well over a year.

However, the Irishman is now back in training and has been for some time. While return plans have been on hold due to McGregor’s role in the upcoming reboot of ‘Road House’, he’s expected to return in 2023. Granted, he won’t return until he re-enters the USADA pool.

Earlier this year, Dana White confirmed that the former dual-weight champion left the testing pool. While fighters typically need six months in the pool to compete, McGregor recently stated otherwise. On Twitter, the Irishman stated that he could return as early as February, after two tests.

Daniel Cormier wants to shut that talk down. During a recent edition of the DC & RC podcast, the commentator hit back at Conor McGregor’s comments and stated that he would need six months in the testing pool to compete.

The former champion also added that the Dublin native doesn’t get to make his own rules in regard to USADA.

“You don’t get to do two tests, you don’t get to do two tests bro, and just schedule a fight,” stated Cormier to his co-host Ryan Clark. “It doesn’t work like that. It doesn’t work like that, you have to do six months of testing. Six months of testing, Conor’s like trying to make his own rules. You don’t get to make your own rules.”

He continued, “…Henry Cejudo said that he was going to fight in the spring, and he’s just eligible now. Conor said that about the two tests, but USADA said [he’s not enrolled]… I mean dude, sometimes you try to will stuff into existence, it seems to me like McGregor’s trying to will it into existence. Bro, he’s got to do six months of testing.”

What do you make of these comments? When do you think the Irishman will return? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!