Daniel Cormier approves of Dan Hooker’s callout of Tony Ferguson; “I don’t need to see them in there with those high-level guys anymore”

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier believes Dan Hooker vs. Tony Ferguson is the fight to make.

‘The Hangman’ has been out of the cage since his knockout defeat to Arnold Allen at UFC London in March. The defeat was his fourth, in his last five contests. Following the stoppage, Hooker announced his intentions to move back up to lightweight.

Earlier this week, the New Zealander seemingly found his ideal opponent for his return. On social media, he called for a fight against Tony Ferguson. Like Hooker, ‘El Cucuy’ is riding a bit of a tough streak, as he’s winless in his last four contests.

Due to both men riding tough losing streaks, Daniel Cormier believes Dan Hooker’s callout of Tony Ferguson makes sense. The UFC commentator discussed the matchup on the DC & RC podcast. There, he applauded Hooker for making the callout.

Beyond the fight itself, ‘DC’ also stated the fight makes sense given where both men are in their careers. Given their recent history, Cormier would rather see the two fight each other, than a top contender. The former dual-weight champion likened the matchup to the recent Joe Lauzon and Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone booking.

“I’m at a point now where I don’t need to see Tony Ferguson fighting guys like Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje and those dudes. And I’m also at a point where I don’t need to see Dan Hooker in there with those high-level guys anymore. Let them fight each other, it’s the same thing that we felt when we saw [Joe] Lauzon vs. Cowboy [Cerrone].” (h/t Sportskeeda)

Daniel Cormier continued, “Put these guys in there matched-up that have the big names, allow for them to go out there and compete with someone on their level.”

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier’s comments? Do you want to see Tony Ferguson vs. Dan Hooker? Sound off in the comment section below!

