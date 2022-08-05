Anthony Pettis recalls his favorite career moments in the UFC

Anthony Pettis is a former UFC champion and has fought the who’s who of the sport but two moments stick out to him over the rest.

The big moment for Pettis, of course, is when he won the UFC lightweight title in his hometown of Milwaukee. Although winning the belt is something Pettis will always remember the other moment that sticks out to him is when he knocked out Stephen Thompson in Nashville.

Anthony Pettis was coming off a loss to Tony Ferguson and was moving up to welterweight to face Thompson who was a perennial title contender in the division. However, ‘Showtime’ knew he had the striking style to beat him and did just that as he became the first and so far only person to KO ‘Wonderboy’ in the UFC.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“Wonderboy was a big one for me, man. It was a big test for me because I was coming off the loss to Tony Ferguson and I’m like let me fight, I think (Thompson) was the number two or three welterweight at the time,” Pettis said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I just knew I had the style to beat him, I knew how to beat that guy. Karate, tae-kwon do, point sparring, I’ve seen all the kicks already but it was a lot tougher than expected. He was busting my nose up, was way bigger than I expected, and to knock him out the way I do, I’m still the only person to knock him out. That was a big one for me. Then, obviously, winning the belt in my hometown that was crazy, first-round armbar, flawless victory. I’ve had some big moments.”

Although Pettis is no longer in the UFC, he still hopes to make more career highlights in the PFL. The one big one is winning the lightweight title to become a three-promotion champion.

Are you surprised by Anthony Pettis’ career highlight?