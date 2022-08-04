PFL CEO Peter Murray reveals Claressa Shields to return in November

PFL women’s lightweight Claressa Shields will return to the cage before the end of the year.

The 27-year-old has been out of the cage since her decision defeat to Abigail Montes last October. The victory set her to 1-1 in the MMA cage, as he had previously signed to the PFL in 2020. She debuted with an impressive knockout defeat of Brittney Elkin in June 2021.

While she hasn’t been active in the cage, the Michigan-native has been busy in the boxing world. In her time away from the PFL, she scored a big decision victory over Ema Kozin in February. She’s currently set to face longtime rival Savannah Marshall in a middleweight title unifier next month.

Given her status as a boxing champion, there’s been little talk of her returning to the PFL since her defeat. However, PFL CEO Peter Murray has revealed she will return to the promotion. In fact, she’ll be back before the end of the year.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the PFL executive revealed Claressa Shields will be back in November. The ‘GWOAT’ will fight on the PFL championship card this fall if everything falls into place. Shields has previously revealed there is a rematch clause in her showdown with Marshall next month.

“She is training for one of her biggest fights in her pro career in boxing right now… that’ll happen in September, and following that, she’ll going to make her third pro MMA fight in November, on our championship card… after that boxing bout, she’ll then transition to full MMA mode and she’ll be on the November card”. (h/t MMANews)

Are you excited for Claressa Shields to return to MMA? Who do you want to see her fight next? Sound off in the comment section below!