Dan Hooker tells Tony Ferguson to “step up to the plate” and fight him: “I’ll smash ya face in”

Dan Hooker is hoping to face Tony Ferguson his next time out.

Hooker is coming off a TKO loss to Arnold Allen in his return to featherweight and has since said he will be moving back up to lightweight. Now, it appears Hooker has his eyes set on one person as he took to social media to call out Ferguson.

You wana play ball? Step up to the plate. @TonyFergusonXT https://t.co/kzfSYuvijU — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) August 2, 2022

“You wanna play ball? Step up to the plate @TonyFergusonXT,” Hooker wrote.

Dan Hooker didn’t stop there as he sent another tweet calling out ‘El Cucuy‘ and promising he will smash his face in.

“I’ll smash ya face in @TonyFergusonXT,” Hooker wrote.

On paper, a fight between Hooker and Ferguson does make sense as both men have struggled as of late but are big names in the division. The fight would also likely be a fan-friendly contest as both men like to stand and trade.

Dan Hooker (21-12), as mentioned, is coming off the TKO loss to Allen in his move back down to featherweight. Prior to that, he suffered a submission loss to Islam Makhachev in a fight he took on short notice after beating Nasrat Haqparast by decision.

Hooker is currently just 1-4 in his last five with a TKO loss to Michael Chandler and a decision loss to Dustin Poirier. In his UFC career, the 13th-ranked lightweight also holds notable wins over Paul Felder, Gilbert Burns, Al Iaquinta, and Jim Miller.

Tony Ferguson (25-7) is on a four-fight losing skid and coming off a KO loss to Chandler. Before that suffered back-to-back decision losses to Beneil Dariush and Charles Oliveira after suffering a TKO loss to Justin Gaethje for the interim belt. His last win was over Donald Cerrone back at UFC 238 in June of 2019.

Would you like to see Dan Hooker vs. Tony Ferguson and who do you think would win? Let us know in the comment section, PENN Nation!

