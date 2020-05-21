Mike Tyson says comeback fight against Evander Holyfield for charity “would be awesome”

Mike Tyson has talked about returning to the ring again for charity and now he has his eyes on a familiar opponent.

Recently, a training video was released of Tyson saying he’s back. Only a short while later his rival in Evander Holyfield announced his intentions to return. Immediately people wondered if we would see the trilogy.

Now, according to Tyson, he’d love for the chance to fight Holyfield for charity. He knows how much money it would raise.

“There are a lot of people out there that need help, and something like that can help a lot of people that’s in need of help. That’s a lot of money for charity. That is basically what I have embarked on in a life of charity and gratitude. I don’t know if me and Evander will ever get in the ring [again]. That would be awesome for charity, too,” Tyson said to TMZ Sports. “Could you imagine me and him going into the ring together, archenemies, and doing it for humanity of people and people less fortunate than ourselves? What would that be like? That is something that has never been done before with any entertainer or any sports figure in the history of entertainment and sports.”

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield have fought two times in the past. In November of 1996, Holyfield TKO’d Tyson. They rematched that following June where Tyson was DQ’d for biting Holyfield’s ear.

Tyson has not fought since he lost to Kevin McBride back in 2005. He ended his career on a two-fight losing streak.

Holyfield, meanwhile, last competed in 2011 where he beat Brian Nielsen and retired nearly a year later after he couldn’t get a title fight.

Although Tyson and Holyfield are 53 and 57-years-old respectively, there is no question a third fight would do massive business.

Would you be interested in seeing Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield 3?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/21/2020