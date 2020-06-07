Cody Garbrandt would like a third shot at TJ Dillashaw: “We all know what he was on”

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt says he wants a trilogy fight with long-time rival TJ Dillashaw when he returns from his USADA suspension.

Garbrandt and Dillashaw have fought twice previously, with Dillashaw getting the better of Garbrandt both times. The two first locked horns at UFC 217, with Dillashaw scoring an upset with via second-round TKO. The two then rematched at UFC 227, with Dillashaw once again winning, this time by first-round TKO. Garbrandt would go on to lose his next fight to Pedro Munhoz by knockout, as well. As for Dillashaw, he tested positive for PEDs after a flyweight fight against Henry Cejudo and was suspended for two years.

Garbrandt needed badly to bounce back after getting knocked out three times in a row and he did just that at UFC 250 when he finished Raphael Assuncao via KO at 4:59 of the second round in arguably the most impressive performance of the night. The win cemented Garbrandt as a contender once again at 135lbs, and now he wants revenge against Dillashaw.

Speaking to the media following UFC 250, Garbrandt said that he wants a third crack at Dillashaw.

“We all knew what he was on. We all knew what he was doing,” Dillashaw said (via MMAFighting.com).

Dillashaw is not eligible to return to the Octagon until January 2021, when his two-year suspension is up. The former bantamweight champion is one of the few fighters to test positive for PEDs to admitted and apologized for doing so, but nevertheless his career is in shambles. Having said that, he’s still a former champion and the third fight with Gabrandt — featuring no PEDs — would be very interesting. Of course, Dillashaw will have to pass all of his USADA tests. But if that happens, perhaps the UFC will set this fight up.

Do you want to see the rematch between Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw?