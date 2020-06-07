Felicia Spencer issues statement following loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 250

UFC women’s featherweight Felicia Spencer has released a statement following a lopsided loss to champion Amanda Nunes in the main event of UFC 250.

Although Spencer showed incredible heart and durability, she was shut out on the scorecard by Nunes, who essentially controlled the fight from the opening bell. Spencer was outstruck on the feet and dominated on the ground as she dropped to 2-2 overall in the UFC. Although Spencer proved her toughness once again, it wasn’t enough to remain competitive with the women’s GOAT, Nunes.

Following the event, Spencer took to social media to release a statement about the loss to Nunes. Here’s what Spencer wrote on her Instagram.

Thank you @amanda_leoa for the experience- it was an honor to share the octagon with you. Congratulations again on making history. … I know I let many of you down – mostly myself. BUT as always i do leave with my head up and a smile knowing I’ve been given an experience so few can get. Thanks for the support everyone.

Spencer remains one of the top women’s featherweights in the sport, but the one-sided loss showed that Nunes is so far ahead of the rest of the division. While Spencer was able to take out fighters such as Megan Anderson and Zarah Fairn with ease, she struggled badly when she stepped up in competition against Nunes and with Cris Cyborg last summer, showing that there are indeed levels to this game.

It’s hard to say what the UFC will do with Spencer next. It’s possible that the women’s featherweight division may be folded, which could see Spencer head back to Invicta FC. Or perhaps Nunes could vacate the title at some point, which would give Spencer the chance to become a champion once again. At this point, though, the future of 145lbs is very much up in the air.

What do you think is next for Felicia Spencer following UFC 250?