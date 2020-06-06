Dana White responds to Jorge Masvidal: “We’re not begging people to fight”

Dana White has responded to Jorge Masvidal’s claim that he wants his UFC release.

On Friday, Masvidal sent several tweets to voice his frustrations about his pay and told the UFC to release him. He is just the latest fighter to complain about fighter pay. Jon Jones went on a Twitter rant about that. Henry Cejudo, meanwhile, retired but said if the promotion paid him more, he would return.

According to Dana White, he says Masvidal, and the others simply don’t need to fight if they are so unhappy with their contract. He also wants to make it known, he did not buy an island for the sake of buying an island.

“The reason we’re doing the island is so that fights can go and these kids from Europe and the rest of the world can make money and can work,” Dana White said to the media. “So, I think a lot of people are really don’t know if it’s frustrated and confused or whatever the situation is right now… Anybody that doesn’t want to fight doesn’t have to fight, including Masvidal and Jon Jones and all these other guys. And it doesn’t have to be because of the pandemic. These guys are independent contractors. This isn’t like the NFL where I can make you, you come to practice and you do this or you’re going to get fined or you’re going to get this.

“These guys can do whatever they want. They can say whatever they want. I had a big thing the other day with a reporter about fighter pay, they can come out and tell you what they make any day of the week. They can do any of that stuff,” Dana White continued. “These guys can do whatever they want. They don’t have to fight We’re not begging people to fight. We’re offering fights because in our contract, I have to give you three fights a year. I owe you three fights a year. You have the ability to turn them down and not take them. So, they can do whatever they want.”

Jorge Masvidal hasn’t fought since he beat Nate Diaz at UFC 244 to win the BMF belt. It was expected he would fight for the welterweight belt. But, he has said negotiations have turned south and Dana White said it’s now likely Gilbert Burns gets the shot.

It seems likely this is not the last time we hear from Jorge Masvidal being upset about his pay or negotiations with the UFC.

What do you make of Dana White’s response to Dana White?