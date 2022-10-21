Dana White wants Khamzat Chimaev vs. Colby Covington as the co-main for Edwards vs. Usman 3: “I’ll get it done”

Dana White made it clear following Leon Edwards’ shocking last-minute win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 that he wanted to bring the trilogy fight to England. There was even talk that the fight will take place at the 90,000 seat Wembley Stadium. Since then we haven’t heard much, but during interviews to promote UFC 280 the UFC president confirmed he had massive plans for the promotion’s return to the UK.

“We’re coming back to England with the rematch, Leon Edwards in his home country,” White told BT Sport. “It’s been so long – look, I’m getting goosebumps – it’s been so long since we’ve brought a big title fight back to the UK. And we’re going to make that card look like this [UFC 280] card. I’m so excited because you know how much I love the fans in England and the UK – look I’ve still got goosebumps. Anyway, I’m f***ing pumped.”

- Advertisement -

White also shared details on Khamzat Chimaev’s future following his 7.5 pound weigh-in flub at UFC 279.

England deserves this. Leon deserves this 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏆 Dana is 𝑷𝑼𝑴𝑷𝑬𝑫. We are 𝑷𝑼𝑴𝑷𝑬𝑫. @danawhite confirms the UFC will return to the UK in 2023 for a MEGA show… and @KChimaev will be on the card 😱#UFC280 | Saturday, 7PM | BT Sport Box Office pic.twitter.com/imfTORCS6z — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) October 21, 2022

- Advertisement -

“Khamzat wants to fight at 170,” White said. “I’m going to give him one more opportunity to fight at 170. He needs to deliver and make the weight. And I’d love to do that fight in England too. I’m telling you, I’m going to bring a bad ass card to England.”

In a separate interview with The Mac Life, reporter Oscar Willis suggested Khamzat Chimaev vs. Colby Covington as a co-main to the Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman trilogy fight.

“I agree with you,” White said. “I’m on it. I’ll get it done.”

We haven’t heard much from Colby Covington since his fight against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272, and then his fight against Masvidal in the parking lot of a Miami Beach steakhouse. That scuffle – which resulted in ‘Gamebred’ being charged with felony assault – allegedly inflicted a brain injury upon Covington. So when White called for a Chimaev vs. Covington fight a month later in April, it’s unsurprising ‘Chaos’ couldn’t answer the call.

- Advertisement -

But now White has assured the media that Covington is healthy and ready to go. If he wants to fight for the welterweight title again, he’ll have to go through Khamzat Chimaev. Just a guaranteed title shot would make it worthwhile for Colby, but we imagine the chance to fight in Wembley for 90,000 fans sweetens the deal as well.

What do you think, PENN Nation? Will Dana White be able to lock up a Khamzat Chimaev vs. Colby Covington fight? Who do you think wins that one? Let us know in the comments!

- Advertisement -