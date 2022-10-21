Charles Oliveira threatens Islam Makhachev after UFC 280 weigh-ins: “I will kill this guy”

Charles Oliveira has been growing increasingly intense over the course of UFC 280 fight week. Now that we’re less than 24 hours away from the start of the event in Abu Dhabi, all the smiles are gone. In their place is something that certainly looks like seething anger.

Following the UFC 280 ceremonial weigh-ins, Oliveira stalked off the stage shaking his head. One of the UFC’s backstage cameras caught what he said next.

“I will kill this guy,” he declared in Portuguese.

In contrast, Islam Makhachev looked relaxed and happy following their face off.

“I see big support, big support from [the crowd],” he said. “And tomorrow night is gonna be crazy. All people who support me, thank you so much.”

What could be causing all this animosity in Charles Oliveira to build up? Perhaps it’s the hostile crowd reaction. ‘Do Bronx’ got his first taste of that during the UFC 280 open workouts on Thursday morning, where an entire mall full of Islam Makhachev supporters booed him for several minutes. A number of boo-birds also managed to make it into the official weigh-ins to jeer at Oliveira as he stepped on the scale at 154.5 pounds. His teammates reacted to that by drowning them out with cheers.

And then during the big UFC 280 ceremonial weigh-ins at Etihad Arena, the crowd was once again very heavily in favor of Islam Makhachev. While there was a mix of cheering and booing when Oliveira walked out, there were still a whole lot of boos. The Brazilian and his team walked in clearly ready for war.

A serious-looking Charles stepped on the scale, raised his hands to the crowd, and then screamed a challenge before crossing the stage to stare down Islam. There wasn’t a hint of smile on his face through the whole process.

UFC 280 goes down from Abu Dhabi on Saturday October 22nd, and because of the location it will start much earlier than most UFC pay-per-views. The twelve-fight prelim portion of the card kicks off at 10:30PM EST, while the main card starts at 2PM EST.

In addition to Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev fighting for the vacant lightweight title, Aljamain Sterling will defend his bantamweight title against former champ T.J. Dillashaw. A highly anticipated scrap between Sean O’Malley and Petr Yan is also on the main card.

What do you think of Charles Oliveira’s comments following the UFC 280 ceremonial weigh-ins, PENN Nation? Let us know in the comments!

