Updated charges reveal Colby Covington suffered a “brain injury” from alleged Jorge Masvidal attack

Updated charges reveal Colby Covington suffered a ‘brain injury’ from the alleged attack he suffered at the hands of Jorge Masvidal.

It was on March 21st, 2022 that Masvidal got into a physical altercation with Colby Covington outside a steakhouse in Miami, Florida. It had just been over two weeks since the two met in the Octagon at UFC 272. It was Covington (17-3 MMA) who defeated Masvidal (35-16 MMA) by unanimous decision in the welterweight main event.

Reports indicate that Masvidal was waiting outside the Papi Steak, where Covington was dining, and attacked him when he was departing the restaurant. Initial reports were that Covington received a chipped tooth and damage to his Rolex watch during the incident. Needless to say Covington did press charges against Masvidal.

Masvidal was arrested by the Miami Beach police on March 23rd, but posted a bond of $5,000. and was subsequently released. Masvidal entered a written not guilty plea to single counts of aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm and criminal mischief.

The feud between UFC stars Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington, former friends and roommates, took a turn on Thursday, at the first court proceeding, when it came to light that Covington also suffered a ‘brain injury’ during the alleged attack.

The now updated aggravated battery charge says Masvidal committed aggravated battery on Covington by striking him against his will with a deadly weapon, to wit: HAND(S) or FIST(S) and/or did knowingly and intentionally cause great bodily harm, to wit: BRAIN INJURY …”

Masvidal did not appear in person with his legal counsel, attorneys Mauricio Padilla and Brad Cohen, at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building. Both Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington were present virtually through a Zoom call.

Judge Zachary James of Florida’s 11th Circuit Court has set May 12 as the next court date, at which time it’s possible a trial date could be set.

Additionally, a stay-away order has been issued to Jorge Masvidal, who must keep 25 feet away from Covington and 500 feet away from his residence. He also is not permitted to contact Covington directly or indirectly. The stay-away order was granted because Covington said he is “in fear” of Masvidal after the alleged attack.

Should Masvidal be found guilty, he could face up to 15 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine for second-degree felony aggravated battery with additional penalties possible for the criminal mischief charge. A first-degree felony aggravated battery charge for allegedly concealing his identity could yield a prison sentence of up to 30 years.

Certainly not an ideal new development in the charges against Jorge Masvidal.

