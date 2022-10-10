Leon Edwards confirms intention to have trilogy Kamaru Usman, but on his terms: “He has to come here”

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards wants his trilogy fight with Kamaru Usman to take place in his home country.

At UFC 278 in August, the two welterweights met in the main event. While not highly discussed, it was actually the second time they had faced one another. Usman first faced Edwards at The Ultimate Fighter Finale in December 2015.

On that night, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ defeated ‘Rocky’ by a unanimous decision. Seven years later, the rematch appeared to be going the same way. Heading into the final minutes of round five, Usman appeared to be cruising to another title defense, and another victory.

However, that’s not what happened. Instead, in the final minutes of the last round, Edwards landed a devasting head kick, putting the champion out cold. With that, the challenger ended Usman’s lengthy title run and claimed the UFC’s welterweight championship.

Following the knockout, Dana White confirmed that there would be a trilogy bout. Furthermore, the UFC president teased that the third matchup would take place in a stadium, like Wembley, in the U.K.

Now, Leon Edwards has confirmed that is still indeed the plan. In an interview with Troopz TV, the welterweight champion stated the trilogy will happen next. However, it needs to take place on his terms.

The terms that Kamaru Usman has to meet is that the fight has to take place in the U.K. Specifically, the trilogy has to take place at a big stadium, such as Wembley in London, or Principality in Cardiff.

“It’s in Wembley, bro,” Edwards said. “We’re going back to the sites. I’m not going over [to the U.S.] now. I did my job. I went to over to [Usman’s] backyard and took it off him, so now he has to come to my backyard. I’m not going over there again. It’s on my terms now. He has to come over here.” (h/t MMAJunkie)

He continued, “They said early next year, March-ish. Early next year over here in the U.K. – the stadium show. I think they’re coming to Wembley because it’s probably cold in March. It might be Cardiff [in Wales].”

In the past, Dana White has been a skeptic of stadium shows. However, he seems willing to get past that, in order to put on the massive welterweight trilogy.

