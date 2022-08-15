Mike Perry shared some choice words during a live interview with Michael Page: “These hands is bisexual motherf**ker… Anybody can get it. Any gender”

Mike Perry shared some choice words during a live interview with Michael Page.

It will be Mike Perry (14-8 MMA) and Michael ‘Venum’ Page (20-2 MMA) headlining the BKFC 27 (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) bout on Saturday August 20th at the OVO Arena Wembley, London, England.

Page is currently listed at #2 in the Bellator welterweight rankings.

Perry and Page sat down in a recent interview with ‘The Mac Life’ and ‘Platinum’ spoke about recent run-ins he’s had with the law due to ‘street fights’ he’s encountered saying (h/t MMANews):

“People talk shit about me, because that old man came at me and I swatted his ass. I swatted a few people in these streets. These hands is bisexual motherf**ker… Anybody can get it. Any gender. Anybody can get this shit at any given time because I don’t trust nobody. If anybody gets too close to me it’s going down like that.”

Continuing Mike Perry said:

“I get what you’re saying, ‘You’re a high level athlete, you ain’t got time for these guys in the streets.’ I try not to have time for them, but they force their way in there, and you gotta swat ’em out. Flyswatter.”

Perry’s use of the term ‘bisexual’ hands is perhaps not the most tasteful thing to say given his track record.

Danielle Nickerson, Mike Perry’s ex-wife previously had accused the UFC veteran of domestic violence during the course of their marriage although Perry denied those allegations.

Back in 2020 Perry assaulted a number of people in a Lubbock, Texas, restaurant. At the time, Perry took to ‘Twitter’ tweeting:

“If you see us in public and you get too close, I’m gonna hit you. Social distancing says you gotta stay 6 feet away from us. You come in my bubble you getting Sparta kicked in the nuts and f—– stone cold stunnered b—- !”

Will you be watching this coming Saturday? Who do you think will come out the victor – Mike Perry or Michael Page?

