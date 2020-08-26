Dana White says Tony Ferguson vs. Dustin Poirier will “probably” take place at UFC 254: Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje

UFC president Dana White says a matchup between Tony Ferguson and Dustin Poirier will “probably” take place at UFC 254: Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje.

White recently revealed that the UFC was working on an intriguing lightweight matchup between Ferguson and Poirier for an upcoming card. With so many of the UFC’s upcoming events already booked with five-round headliners, fans and media were already speculating what card the fight could take place on. It seems like the type of big fight that deserves five rounds but considering the upcoming schedule that may not be possible.

Of course, Ferguson vs. Poirier would also make sense as a backup fight for the UFC 254 main event between UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim champ Justin Gaethje. In fact, according to White, that is likely the plan that’s in place. Speaking to the media following this week’s edition of Dana White’s Contender Series, White admitted the UFC plans on adding Ferguson vs. Poirier to UFC 254.

“Probably,” White said with a smile when asked if UFC 254 could be the home of Ferguson vs. Poirier.

The UFC has not officially confirmed the fight between Ferguson and Poirier, but all signs are pointing that way. Both men have taken to their respective social media accounts this past week to tease the fight, and White said that the UFC was working on it. At this point, we can likely expect an official announcement for this fight in the coming weeks.

Although Ferguson vs. Poirier seems like the kind of fight that deserves five rounds, it also makes sense as the co-main event at UFC 254. Just in case anything happens to either Nurmagomedov or Gaethje, the UFC can slide in Ferguson or Poirier in their headlining slot. So on paper, this is a great fit, and now let’s see if the UFC can get the deal done.

If this fight is added to the card, UFC 254 could feature a main card of Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje, Ferguson vs. Poirier, Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Yair Rodriguez, Robert Whittaker vs. Jarred Cannonier, and Islam Makhachev vs. Rafael dos Anjos.

How excited are you for Tony Ferguson vs. Dustin Poirier at UFC 254?