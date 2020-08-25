Tony Ferguson reacts following news of potential October showdown with Dustin Poirier

UFC President Dana White delivered some exciting news for fight fans on Saturday evening when he announced that Tony Ferguson had a fight lined up.

Although White did not confirm Ferguson’s next opponent, he did suggest that it was “probably” going to be Dustin Poirier.

“Dana White says that Tony Ferguson has a fight lined up. On whether Dustin Poirier is the opponent: ‘Probably.'” via Aaron Bronsteter of TSN.

‘The Diamond’ reacted to the news of a potential fight with Ferguson on Saturday evening and later took to Twitter where he hinted that the bout could take place in October.

Most recently it was Tony Ferguson who took to social media where he delivered the following photo and message amid talks of a fall showdown with Poirier.

🧢⚾️ “I Pledge Allegiance To The Flag Of The United States Of America, And To The Republic For Which It Stands, One Nation, Under God, Indivisible, With Liberty & Justice For All.” # PlayBall! ⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # ThatTypeOfGuy # LFG!!! # Road2Gold Fight🔜News 💪😆🤙 pic.twitter.com/4aHJIuM6Sw — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) August 25, 2020

‘El Cucuy’ was last seen in action at May’s UFC 249 event where he suffered a tough fifth-round TKO loss to Justin Gaethje in his bid to reclaim the UFC’s interim lightweight championship.

Before falling victim to ‘The Highlight’, Tony Ferguson had put together an incredible twelve-fight win streak. During that sensational stretch Ferguson scored stoppage victories over MMA notables Edson Barboza, Kevin Lee, Anthony Pettis and Donald Cerrone.

Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier returned to the win column in June by scoring a unanimous decision victory over Dan Hooker. That win was preceded by a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 in a bout that served as a lightweight title unification match.

If Ferguson and Poirier do collide later this year the winner could easily find their way back to a title shot opportunity. Both men are former interim champions and compelling story lines could be developed depending on what ends up happening between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje and UFC 254.

Dustin Poirier already holds a win over ‘The Highlight’, and Tony Ferguson still has yet to fight his longtime rival in Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Who do you think will emerge victorious if Poirier and Ferguson throw down later this October? Share your predictions in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 24, 2020