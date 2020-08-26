Dana White says Jon Jones could get immediate heavyweight title shot: “Jon Jones is undefeated”

UFC president Dana White says that Jon Jones could get an immediate title shot if he decides to move up to heavyweight as expected.

Jones recently vacated the UFC light heavyweight title and announced that he is planning on moving up to heavyweight. Jones made the move in the wake of UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic beating Daniel Cormier in their trilogy match, though White has said that heavyweight slugger Francis Ngannou is the No. 1 contender in the heavyweight division. However, Jones moving up to heavyweight complicates things.

Speaking to the media following Tuesday’s edition of Dana White’s Contender Series, White admitted that Jones has done enough to earn an immediate heavyweight title shot.

“Of course. I mean realistically, Jon Jones is undefeated. He’s never been beat. (Steve) Mazzagatti is a guy who’s been out of this game for years, I don’t want to keep beating this guy up, but you know. You know. Jon Jones is undefeated,” White said.

White is referring, of course, to referee Steve Mazzagatti, who disqualified Jones in 2009 against Matt Hamill in what is still his only career defeat. Many believe that it was a terrible call by the referee and that the fight should have been declared a TKO win for Jones. Aside from that and a No Contest against Cormier due to a failed drug test, Jones has won every fight of his career.

Although White said that he is open to giving Jones an immediate title shot at heavyweight, the UFC president admitted that he hasn’t spoken to him about his future recently.

“No, I haven’t. The last time we talked to Jon Jones, Jon Jones said he was going to take some time and do his things that he’s into right now and take some time. When there’s the right fight, he’ll give us a call,” White said.

“I have no idea what he’s going to do.”

Do you think Dana White is right in that Jon Jones deserves an immediate heavyweight title shot if he moves up as expected?