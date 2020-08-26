Anderson Silva will retire following Uriah Hall fight on Halloween, confirms Dana White

UFC legend Anderson Silva will retire following his fight against Uriah Hall on Halloween, confirmed UFC president Dana White.

Silva is 45 years old and is the oldest fighter on the UFC roster. On October 31, he returns to the Octagon one last time when he takes on Hall in a battle between two incredible strikers. For Silva, the fight against Hall will mark the final time he makes the walk to the Octagon. The long-time UFC middleweight champion is one of the greatest fighters of all time, but in recent years he has really struggled, losing four of his last five fights.

Speaking to reporters following Tuesday’s edition of Dana White’s Contender Series, White was asked to confirm if Silva vs. Hall would be the final fight for “The Spider,” which he did.

“Yes, it will be his last fight,” White said. “Yeah, it’s his last fight.”

Silva has two fights remaining on his UFC deal, but if what White is saying is correct, then he will forgo the final fight on his deal and outright retire after his fight against Hall. Although Silva is one of the greatest to ever do it, at this point in his career his age and the wear-and-tear on his body are adding up. In his last appearance at UFC 237, Silva suffered a leg injury and lost via TKO to Jared Cannonier. He also suffered a brutal broken leg to Chris Weidman in 2013.

At age 45, it looks as though father time has finally caught up with “The Spider.” With 17 UFC wins including his record 16-fight win streak, Silva is a lock for the UFC Hall of Fame when it’s all said and done. But before he hangs them up, let’s see if he can take out Hall in the final fight of his incredible UFC career. What a way to go out that would be.

