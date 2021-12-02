Dana White says the UFC is “working on something” for Leon Edwards, but it’s not welterweight champ Kamaru Usman

Dana White says the UFC is “working on something” for Leon Edwards, but it’s not a fight with current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Edwards (19-3 MMA) was slated to square off with Jorge Masvidal at next Saturday’s UFC 269 event. However, after ‘Gamebred’ suffered a rib injury in training, he was ultimately forced to pull out of the contest.

After blasting Jorge Masvidal for “dodging him”, Leon Edwards promptly turned his attention to reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

“I will see you soon,” Edwards tweeted Usman.

While ‘Rocky’ clearly feels that his current ten-fight unbeaten streak is enough to warrant a title shot, UFC President Dana White believes more work needs to be done.

Speaking with Chisanga Malata, the UFC boss confirmed the promotion was “working on something” for Leon Edwards, but added that it was not Kamaru Usman.

JUST IN: Per Dana White, the UFC is currently 'working on something' for Leon Edwards following Jorge Masvidal's withdrawal from their grudge match. Will be interesting to see what that is as White also said they won't look to book champ Kamaru Usman until his hand is better. pic.twitter.com/crWkUGOYrB — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) December 2, 2021

Usman (20-1 MMA) most recently competed four weeks ago at UFC 268, where he defeated Colby Covington for a second time in a thrilling five round affair.

According to Dana White, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is currently sidelined due to a hand injury and thus a rematch with Edwards is currently out of the equation.

Usman and Edwards originally collided in December of 2015, with Kamaru emerging victorious by way of a unanimous decision. Since then, ‘Rocky’ has gone 9-0 with 1 no-contest. During his impressive run Edwards has scored victories over Nate Diaz, Rafael dos Anjos, Gunnar Nelson and Donald Cerrone.

