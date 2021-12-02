Nate Diaz sounds off after being disrespected with Khamzat Chimaev offer from the UFC

Nate Diaz says he’s been “trying to get somebody for a minute” from the UFC, but felt disrespected when they offered Khamzat Chimaev.

Diaz (20-13 MMA), who is currently on the last fight of his contract with the UFC, has been clamoring for a fight for some time now. Despite showing interest in potential showdowns with Vicente Luque and Tony Ferguson, the UFC allegedly approached the ‘Stockton Slugger’ with the idea of fighting Khamzat Chimaev.

Nate Diaz was not impressed by the offer, and voiced his disgust during a recent interview with TMZ Sports.

“They’re coming at me with Khamzat, and I’m like, ‘hold on, don’t disrespect me like that, trying to offer me a fight with a rookie.’ I’m cool, you got 4 fights in the UFC. Don’t even talk my name.”

Khamzat Chimaev (10-0 MMA) most recently competed at October’s UFC 267 event, where he scored a first round TKO victory over ranked welterweight Li Jingliang. The Russian-Swede has gone 4-0 under the UFC banner, scoring finishes in all four wins.

While Nate Diaz is clearly not interested in having his final UFC fight come against ‘Borz’, he does want to get back in the cage ASAP.

“I’m trying to fight somebody in the UFC, like ASAP, but nobody wants to fight. I’ve been trying to get somebody for a minute,” Nate said. “Anybody from the top 10, I’ve been trying to fight, in any weight division, but they all wanna keep their mouth shut cause they’re all scared.”

Who would you like to see Nate Diaz matched up against for his final fight with the UFC? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!