Dana White reveals timeline for Conor McGregor’s return to training following broken leg

UFC president Dana White revealed the expected timeline for Conor McGregor’s return to training following the broken leg he suffered.

McGregor broke his leg against rival Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight, which took place at UFC 264 in July. For McGregor, it was a devastating injury to suffer, but he has been working hard during his rehab in order to heal his injury and get closer to returning. While he isn’t going to be fighting again in 2021, obviously, we will hopefully see McGregor back in the Octagon in 2022 if things go well. And now we have a timeline for the possibility.

According to White, McGregor badly wants to get into the Octagon. At this point, White believes McGregor getting back to training in April seems realistic, which would put the Irish superstar on track for a UFC return in the late summer or early fall. McGregor still has a lot of work to do in his recovery, but he has all the motivation in the world to heal up.

“He’s chomping at the bit to get back in there and compete again. It’s going to be a while before he can put some torque on that leg. April. For him to start training again in April is probably about right,” White said on “The Jim Rome Podcast” (via MMAjunkie.com).

White added, “He obviously still has the desire to compete. You don’t ever hear Conor going, ‘You know what, man? I just don’t have the desire for this anymore.’ You now what I mean? He’s obviously very rich, and he’s training like Rocky in ‘Rocky III,’ but he still has the desire to compete and the desire to fight, and we’ll see what happens.”

Who do you want to see Dana White and the UFC matchmakers book against Conor McGregor in his return to the Octagon next summer?