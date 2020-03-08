Dana White says The Korean Zombie and Brian Ortega got into an altercation in the crowd at UFC 248

UFC president Dana White said that featherweight contenders The Korean Zombie and Brian Ortega got into a fight in the audience at UFC 248.

The two featherweights have been connected to a matchup in the past and the fight seems like it could happen at some point this year given that both men need fights booked. In a UFC featherweight division that is stacked, both The Korean Zombie and Brian Ortega need to give winning to stay in title contention in a loaded weight class.

As far as getting into a fight at UFC 248 goes, that came out of nowhere. According to White, the two got into an altercation in the crowd, which could potentially set up a future fight between The Korean Zombie and Ortega inside the Octagon.

Dana White says Brian Ortega and The Korean Zombie got into a fight in the crowd during #UFC248 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) March 8, 2020

Ortega hasn’t fought since December 2018 when he lost to Max Holloway in his bid to become the new UFC featherweight champion. Before the loss to Holloway, Ortega was one of the top contenders at 145lbs, and if he can get another big win or two he could jump right back into title contention. A win over The Korean Zombie would be just that.

The Zombie is coming off of back-to-back knockout wins over Renato Moicano and Frankie Edgar that have seen him re-emerge as one of the top featherweights in the sport. Since returning to the Octagon in 2017 after a four-year layoff, The Korean Zombie has gone 3-1 with three knockout wins. He is quickly emerging as one of the top featherweight contenders in the sport, and if he can beat Ortega in a potential fight he could very well get a title shot at 145lbs.

