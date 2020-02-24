The Korean Zombie addresses potential Yair Rodriguez rematch

In late 2018, “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung collided with Yair Rodriguez in one of the most memorable fights in UFC history. The bout ended in the final second, when the Korean Zombie — who was clearly ahead on the scorecards — was shut off by a highlight-reel Rodriguez elbow.

Given the nature of that first fight, many fans are keen to see Rodriguez and the undead Korean go at it again. Because the featherweight division’s reigning champ Alexander Volkanovski is expected to rematch the former champ Max Holloway, and that top contenders Brian Ortega and Zabit Magomedsharipov are rumored to be fighting this spring, the rematch also makes sense from a logistics standpoint.

Speaking to MMA Junkie recently, The Korean Zombie addressed the possibility of a rematch with Rodriguez.

His first priority, he says, is an eye surgery that should keep him out of action until July or August. Once he’s clear to fight, he seems to be open to a rematch with Rodriguez, although he’s not sure Rodriguez will be interested.

“Let me make sure I am OK to fight him again,” the Korean Zombie said. “The fight was great, and that was one of the fights I never want to remove in my career. But I don’t think Yair wants to fight me because he already won the fight against me. I don’t see the reason I need to fight him, either, at this point in time. I expect I will meet him again in the future, and I promise it will be a great fight again.”

The biggest goal on the Korean’s list, of course, is a fight with the champ Volkanovski. If that fight isn’t possible next, he’d also welcome a fight with Ortega, who he was scheduled to fight previously to no avail.

“Right now, my focus goes on Volkanovski,” Jung said. “If it would not work for me to fight the champion, I would be interested in fighting Ortega – but I want to make sure. At this moment, I want to fight Volkanovski.”

Who do you want to see The Korean Zombie fight when he’s healthy?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/24/2020.