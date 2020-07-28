Stephen Thompson would still “love” to fight Jorge Masvidal following UFC 251 loss

Stephen Thompson says he is still interested in having a rematch with Jorge Masvidal.

When Masvidal agreed to step up on short notice and fight Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 he said he wanted to fight Thompson as his first title defense.

“Another dude that we’re going to definitely be scrapping at some point is Thompson,” Masvidal said to ESPN ahead of UFC 251. “Not cause of nothing personal, I’ve got nothing but love and respect for this individual, but I would just love to run it back. I think that I can definitely do better than that night when he first met. I think that I match up well, man, so that’s definitely something that will be happening. Promises made, promises kept.”

Although Masvidal never won the belt, Thompson is still interested in that scrap. But, “Wonderboy” admits he does want to fight soon after not competing since last November.

So, he mentions Leon Edwards and Colby Covington as possible opponents but says he still would love to rematch Masvidal.

“Man, hopefully sometime soon, August, September would be preferable. But, like you said, at the moment, who do I face? I just fought the No. 12 guy, well he was, Vicente Luque, I don’t know where he is right now but I know he has a fight coming up,” Stephen Thompson said to Line Movement. “I’m always looking for the title, I want to move forward. Colby Covington, Leon Edwards, even Masvidal I wouldn’t mind, even though he doesn’t have the title, I would love to face up Masvidal again. It will help me out moving up in the rankings for sure. So, anyone of those guys I mentioned would be awesome.”

Although Thompson already beat Masvidal at UFC 217, he knows the rematch would be a different fight as “Gamebred” is a much better fighter now.

“Oh, 100 percent I think he will be a different animal for sure. His confidence level is through the roof and that can go a long way,” he said. “Not just that but his training routine, his mindset is different than it was before.”

Whether or not Stephen Thompson will get the rematch against Jorge Masvidal is to be seen. But, it certainly makes sense and can headline a Fight Night card or be a co-main on a pay-per-view.

Would you want to see Stephen Thompson vs. Jorge Masvidal 2?