Kevin Lee believes Georges St-Pierre will return and beat Khabib Nurmagomedov

Kevin Lee believes Georges St-Pierre will return to the Octagon, and that the former welterweight and middleweight champ will do so at lightweight.

Lee is now training at the famed Tristar gym in Montreal, Canada. The gym is the long-time home of St-Pierre.

After seeing St-Pierre in the gym — looking quite slimmed down — Lee believes it is only a matter of time before the St-Pierre vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov super fight is booked.

“I feel like Georges will probably come back. He has still got it. He is a competitor at the end of the day and has that competitive nature,” Lee told BJPENN.com. “But, he does not need to return by any means, his career is solidified in people’s eyes and even in his own eyes. That competitor in him, I think he will return. We will have to see how it plays out, but if you ask me my opinion, I think he will come back.”

While Lee believes St-Pierre will return to the Octagon, he believes the Canadian will probably only return to fight Nurmagomedov. He also expects that fight to happen at 155-pounds so St-Pierre can attempt to become a three-division champion.

If St-Pierre and Nurmagomedov do fight, Lee expects the former’s size to be a big factor.

“I think the size would play a factor. Georges has a lot more experience. I think the size and experience would get the Georges the win,” Lee explained. “He would be way too smart and would shut down everything Khabib has in his game. If that fight were to happen, I already told him, I would be his main training partner for it and offer my skills a little bit.”

All parties involved have talked about the potential fight between Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov. At this point, the ball is seemingly in the UFC’s court.

Do you think we will see Georges St-Pierre take on Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2020? Who do you think will win the fight?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/23/2019.