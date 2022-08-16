Dana White says “big mistakes were made over here” in letting Shane Burgos hit free agency and sign with PFL

Dana White says the UFC made a big mistake in letting Shane Burgos hit free agency and eventually sign with the PFL.

Before Burgos’ UFC Long Island fight against Charles Jourdain, he made it known that it was the final fight of his deal. After the event, White even said the plan was for the UFC to re-sign Burgos but the fan-favorite featherweight wanted to test free agency, and ultimately signed with the PFL.

“That was the last fight of my deal,” Burgos said to The MMA Hour. “I said after the fight that I wanted to test free agency, test the waters. I know what I am worth, I wanted to see what everyone else thought I was worth. So I went out there, I tested the free agency market and I’m excited to announce that I’m signing with the PFL. It was not an easy decision. It was an offer I couldn’t turn it up. I’ve got two daughters, I’ve got to go back home, I’ve got to look at them in the face when it’s all said and done in this sport. With this deal I feel like that will secure that.”

The news was a surprise to many, including Dana White who says it was a big mistake in letting Burgos leave. He also believes the former ranked fighter should still be on the UFC’s roster.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“That’s a good question,” White said to Yahoo! Sports when asked why the company didn’t keep Burgos. “How do I answer that question? Basically, there were some mistakes that were made here, some s*** that … he should have still been here. I respect him very much and I wish him the best. A hundred percent [mistakes were made on the UFC side]. A hundred percent. Big mistakes were made over here.”

In his UFC career, Burgos went 8-3 with notable wins over Cub Swanson, Makwan Amirkhani, and Charles Rosa among others. He also ended his UFC tenure on a two-fight win streak as he beat Charles Jourdain and Billy Quarantillo by decision.

What do you make of Dana White saying big mistakes were made in letting Shane Burgos leave in free agency?