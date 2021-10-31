Daniel Cormier and Justin Gaethje have heated exchange after ‘DC’ suggests Islam Makhachev should get the next title shot

Daniel Cormier and Justin Gaethje were involved in a heated exchange on Twitter after ‘DC’ suggested Islam Makhachev should get a title fight.

Makhachev (21-1 MMA) returned to action on today’s UFC 267 main card for a lightweight bout with perennial division contender Dan Hooker (21-11 MMA).

Islam Makhachev had entered the contest on an eight-fight winning streak, his most previous win being a submission victory over Thiago Moises back in July.

Meanwhile, Dan Hooker had most previously competed five weeks ago at UFC 266, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Nasrat Haqparast.

Prior to booking his fight with ‘The Hangman‘, Islam Makhachev (a teammate of the aforementioned Daniel Cormier) had done his best to try and secure himself a fight with Justin Gaethje.

Although that fight never came to fruition, ‘The Highlight’ clearly had tuned in to watch the Russian square off with Hooker today in Abu Dhabi.

Shortly after Makhachev forced the Auckland native to verbally submit with a kimura (see that here), Daniel Cormier took to social media where he suggested that a title fight should be next for Islam.

Give @MAKHACHEVMMA the title fight! I don’t even need to see who wins next week. This dude just killed it. Khabib said this was his MSG moment and boy did he not deliver. He’s gonna be the champ. — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 30, 2021

That notion clearly struck a nerve with Gaethje who replied to ‘DC’ with the following suggestion: “Suck it harder Daniel Cormier.”

And so of course began the following back and forth between the former UFC champions:

I can’t fight you, but Islam can my guy. You just go and do what you do next week. You may be safe I’m not sure champ. @Justin_Gaethje — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 30, 2021

The pair continued:

I literally asked why he should get title shot over you? Because he has to convince he deserves to jump you. Hell I thought you should have been in the fight with Charles. Have said it publicly. Calm down highlight , you’re my favorite fighter. — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 30, 2021

“You brought my name up. It wasn’t going to come out of anybody’s mouth.” – Gaethje explained.

