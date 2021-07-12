Conor McGregor has successful surgery to repair broken leg following UFC 264, on crutches for six weeks

UFC superstar Conor McGregor underwent successful surgery to repair his broken leg following UFC 264 and he’ll be on crutches for six weeks.

McGregor lost his trilogy fight against his rival Dustin Poirier on Saturday night at UFC 264 when he appeared to break his ankle and was unable to continue. We now know that it was actually a broken leg that the Irishman had suffered in the fight and McGregor took to his Twitter late Sunday night to let fans know that his surgery went well on his injured limb.

Just out of the surgery room guys! Surgery went excellent! Feeling tremendous! 6 weeks on crutch and we build back! Let’s go! God bless 🙏 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2021

McGregor’s manager Audie A. Attar also issued a statement about the surgery, confirming that McGregor had his tibia and fibula repair and that he anticipated a full recovery.

McGregor’s injury was not the ideal outcome for the Irishman, who was looking to take home the trilogy over Poirier with a big win over his arch-enemy. However, Poirier was able to control McGregor with his grappling to wear him down in the first round before McGregor suffered the devastating injury that left him unable to continue in the fight. The bout was called off due to TKO (doctor stoppage) as Poirier won the pair’s trilogy by a score of 2-1.

Despite losing the trilogy to Poirier with back-to-back TKO losses, McGregor is adamant that he can make another run to the top of the UFC lightweight division, and Poirier himself said that a fourth fight could be in the cards for both men in the future. For now, though, McGregor is going to have to spend some time on the sidelines and heal up. His coach John Kavanagh confirmed on Sunday that Conor McGregor had an injury heading into UFC 264.