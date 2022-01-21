Dana White responds to Mark Hunt’s unique ultimatum: “That sounds like that’s gonna happen”

Mark Hunt, a New Zealand former mixed martial artist and kickboxer of Samoan descent who currently lives in Australia, has called out Dana White and the Fertitta brothers (Frank & Lorenzo) concerning his lawsuit against the UFC.

Hunt, former title contender called out White and his associates for a three vs. one matchup, thereby settling his legal battles in an MMA bout.

Taking to Instagram the ‘Super Samoan’ wrote:

“Mark the super Samoan vs Dana the parasite white Lorenzo Fertita and frank fertita. 5 rounds mma these losers @danawhite frank Fertita Lorenzo Fertita has sucked the life out of so many fighters him and his scum friends -u win I drop the law suit-I win u pay every fighter u have ripped off since @ufc started now who would pay to see that.”

In responding to Hunt in an interview with ‘Barstool Sports’ Dana White commented:

“That sounds like that’s gonna happen. Cuckoo. He’s a little cuckoo that guy.”

Mark Hunt filed a lawsuit against the UFC after his fight with Brock Lesnar at UFC 200 in July, 2016. The suit claimed that the promotion put him in the cage with Lesnar knowing that Lesnar was using PED’s. The case was originally dismissed in 2019, but the appeals court reopened it in 2021.

Recently Mark Hunt faced a major setback in his ongoing lawsuit when the United States District Court ordered him to pay $388,235 in attorney fees to the UFC.

Hunt, 47, has not fought in the UFC since 2018.

What do you think of Hunts’ call out to Dana & Company? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!