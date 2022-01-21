Sean O’Malley shares prediction for Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane at UFC 270

Sean O’Malley has made his prediction for the the upcoming Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane fight tomorrow night, Saturday January 22nd at 9pm central time.

Yes, UFC 270 features the much anticipated matchup between the two in the Heavyweight Main Event at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Speaking on YouTube, O’Malley shared his thoughts on the fight:

“It’s just so hard with those big guys. Gane does such a good job bouncing on his feet, kinda like the karate stance to where Francis has never fought somebody like this, 100%. They’ve sparred a little bit but it’s different in the cage that night, lights on. He does such a good job of avoiding those big shots, he fought Derrick Lewis.” Sean O’Malley said. “I think Francis is a little quicker, I don’t know, he’s pretty athletic. I see Ciryl peck at him a little bit, I don’t really see it going to the ground at all. I just see it being like a technical striking match for Gane. Kinda like a wild one for Francis trying to connect. But it sucks that sometimes it takes one shot cause that doesn’t mean the better fighter wins. I think Gane’s gonna get the job done.”

Francis Ngannou (16-3 MMA) at 35 years old is a French Cameroonian mixed martial artist and reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion. He’s also known for being the hardest recorded puncher in the world.

Ciryl Gane, (10-0 MMA) at 31 years old is a French mixed martial artist and current Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion.

Both Gane and Ngannou were training partners back in France under the direction of Fernand Lopez, so they are very familiar with one another. Gane is still under the wing of Lopez, where Ngannou has split ways with his former coach.

