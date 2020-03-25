Dana White refuses to reveal if UFC 249 fighters will be tested for coronavirus

UFC president Dana White has refused to comment on whether or not UFC 249 fighters will be tested for the coronavirus prior to the event.

There’s been a great deal of speculation surrounding the future of UFC 249, with fans around the world wondering whether or not they’ll finally get to see Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson square off for the UFC Lightweight Championship.

While Dana White has confirmed that the plan is to go ahead with the card at a yet to be announced venue, speculation has been rife over the potential testing in place for COVID-19.

During a recent interview with Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports, White spoke about the issue.

”We will make sure we take care of everybody like we always do,” he said (via MMA Fighting). “I’m not giving the public and the media all kinds of information on what I’m doing, but I’m not acting like some crazy rebel out here with the coronavirus. I’ve done everything I’ve been told to do.”

After being asked about the details, he issued a stern response: “You don’t need to know. It’s none of your business.”

While the majority of other sports around the world have closed their doors for the time being, that doesn’t appear to be the strategy in place for the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Dana White has always been a fighter at heart, and right now, he’s living up to that reputation — regardless of how the masses perceive his strategy.

There’s an awful long way to go before we even get to the proposed date for UFC 249, and a whole lot could still go wrong in that time. The MMA community wants to see this fight happen more than just about any other, but at this stage, it may not be possible in April. Time will tell.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/25/2020.