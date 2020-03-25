VIDEO | Step-by-step MMA bodyweight workout from Leon Edwards’ trainer

Leon Edwards’ trainer Jonathon Reynolds has devised a full-body MMA workout for you to do at home, with video instructions.

The mastermind behind Velocity Training Club is responsible for top combat athletes, including Leon Edwards, Fabian Edwards, and boxer Callum Smith.

For BJPenn.com, he has devised a step-by-step full-body workout for any MMA enthusiasts or athletes. His MMA workout is the perfect solution to keep you occupied as the Coronavirus pandemic rages on.

Watch the full video below, posted by BJPenn.com journalist Natasha Hooper. Also, follow Reynolds for training tips and behind-the-scenes footage of Leon Edwards’ training.

Full body MMA workout for https://t.co/SOr8y6wQOw created by Leon Edwards’ trainer, Jonathon Reynolds pic.twitter.com/h7M6PfygLe — natashajane_mma1 (@MmaNatashajane) March 25, 2020



The main event between Leon Edwards and Tyron Woodley at UFC London was postponed over Coronavirus fears. However, UFC president Dana White has confirmed that the event will be rescheduled.

Strict travel bans and social gathering restrictions have resulted in unprecedented restrictions on live sporting events. MMA has been no exception. In the midst of the chaos, it was speculated that Tyron Woodley would face off against rival Colby Covington instead of Edwards. Covington claimed he was willing to fight the former welterweight champion on last-minute notice. However, Dana White has shut down the matchup and insisted that Woodley vs Edwards remains a priority.

Speaking to Kevin Iole on Instagram Live, White confirmed Woodley vs. Edwards is a go as soon as the coronavirus outbreak ends and the MMA industry is back on track.

“All these fights are being rescheduled. Once we get the Khabib fight on, we’re rolling, man. We’re back in business, and we’re rolling. And like I told you earlier, everybody that’s going to fight because they want to, not because they have to,” White said (via MMAjunkie).

If Leon Edwards can defeat the former welterweight champion, it puts him in prime position for a shot against the division’s current champion and his former opponent, Kamaru Usman. Who do you think will be the winner of Leon Edwards vs Tyron Woodley? Let us know in the comments below.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/25/2020.