Dana White compares Coronavirus to Cancer: “You can’t run from this thing”

As he tries to continue on with putting on events amid the Coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world, UFC President Dana White is taking the virus seriously. During a recent interview with Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports, White made a startling comparison, comparing COVID-19 to cancer.

Fatalist Dana White to @KevinI: "Whether you're a coronavirus expert or not, it's like hiding from cancer. You can't hide from this thing. If you are a high-risk person, this thing's going to get you." — Steven Marrocco (@MMAFightingSM) March 24, 2020

During the time in which the UFC has had to deal with the postponement of three of their events due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Dana White has gone on to call out the media and their concerns of his focus to keep putting fights on during the ongoing crisis.

In trying times for not just combat sports or the sports world, but the everyday working population as well, White made sure to point out that he has not had to lay off any UFC employees during the pandemic.

During the interview with Iole, White was not holding back in his thoughts on COVID-19, saying he doesn’t believe it’s going to go away anytime soon. White added if he were to get Coronavirus, he’s had a great run in his career.

“What’s going to happen next flu season? This thing is just going to disappear? No, it’s going to come back just like the flu. If it’s what’s going to get you, it’s going to get you. Listen, Kevin, I’ve had a great run, right? If the Coronavirus is what’s going to get me, let’s do it, bring it, I’m ready Corona. Come get me.”

