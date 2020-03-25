Video | Darren Till slides into Israel Adesanya’s DM’s with a fierce warning

UFC middleweight Darren Till slid into the direct messages of UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, sending the champ a fierce warning.

Adesanya and Till are known to exchange DM’s with each other, and now Till has taken his DM game to the next level. On Tuesday, the champ shared on his Twitter a video message Till sent him in a DM, with “The Gorilla” making it clear he wants to step into the Octagon with “The Last Stylebender.”

Dear Stan xo

In the video, you can hear Till scream, “I’m coming for you! I’m coming for you! I’m f*cking coming for you!” to the champ, making it clear this is the fight he wants.

Adesanya and Till are two of the biggest stars in the UFC middleweight division and a fight between the two definitely makes sense sometime in the near future. Right now, Adesanya is set to fight No. 1 contender Paulo Costa while Till is set to scrap Robert Whittaker at UFC Dublin in August. Should both men win their fights, then a fight between Adesanya and Till for the UFC middleweight strap becomes a real possibility.

Of course, right now everything is up in the air due to the coronavirus crisis. The UFC is essentially at a standstill right now, with their next two events in Columbus and Portland officially postponed. Should things get back to normal in the summer it’s likely we will see Adesanya take on Costa and Till take on Whittaker, though the coronavirus outbreak and the impact of it on the UFC schedule could continue to push new fights back. But if things fall in the right place, then Adesanya vs. Till could possibly happen at the end of the year.

Do you think we will see Darren Till fight Israel Adesanya sometime this year?