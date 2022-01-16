Dana White reacts to Tyson Fury’s callout of UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou

Dana White has shared his thoughts on Tyson Fury’s callout of reigning UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Tyson Fury, a two-time world heavyweight champion, who has held the WBC and The Ring magazine titles since defeating Deontay Wilder in 2020, recently took to Twitter to callout the UFC’s heavyweight champion in Ngannou.

“Who would like to see me fight this beast boxing rules @ufc gloves?”

How about MMA rules with boxing gloves? I can do you that favor. https://t.co/NpCMOQ3DDu — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) January 6, 2022

Francis Ngannou later responding in a tweet: “How about MMA rules with boxing gloves? I can do you that favor.”

‘The Predator’ is set to compete in the final fight of his current contract at next Saturday’s UFC 270 event in Anaheim against Ciryl Gane. As it stands, win or lose, Ngannou has no intention of fighting again for Dana White and company on his current agreement.

“No,” Ngannou said to ESPN, when asked if he would keep fighting under the deal. “I will not fight for $500,000 [or] $600,000 anymore. It’s over. I took this fight for personal reasons, because I want to make sure that regardless of [whether] it’s fair, I can make my case that I have completed the fights.”

In addition to a pay increase, Francis Ngannou has made it clear that his next UFC contract must include a clause for Boxing. The heavyweight champ has stated his desire to have future bouts with boxing standouts Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder and the aforementioned Tyson Fury.

Following tonight’s UFC Vegas 46 event, Dana White was asked to comment on Tyson Fury’s callout of Francis Ngannou.

“Listen man, these guys… None of this surprise me. It’s like these boxing guys need guys to fight. That’s what it shows.” White said. “You know what I mean? And yeah, no, it doesn’t surprise me at all.”

Are you surprised by the comments of UFC President Dana White?