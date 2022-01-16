UFC Vegas 46 Bonus Report: Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze earn ‘FOTN’

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 46 event, a ten-bout fight card headlined by Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze.

The highly anticipated men’s featherweight main event proved to be an absolutely thrilling five-round war. Calvin and Giga traded punches, elbows, knees and kicks for twenty-five straight minutes, with ‘The Boston Finisher’ clearly getting the better of the exchanges overall. After what can only be described as a ‘fight of the year’ candidate, Kattar was awarded a much deserved win.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 46, heavyweight fighters Jake Collier and Chase Sherman squared off in hopes of moving up the divisional rankings. The bout proved to be a short-lived affair. Collier was able to knock down Sherman early with punches and promptly took full mount position. From there, the former middleweight would unload punches until ‘The Vanilla Gorilla’ gave up his back and then he quickly secured a fight-ending rear-naked choke.

Following the conclusion of today’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Featherweight fighters Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze each pocketed an extra $50k for their thrilling war in today’s UFC Vegas 46 main event. ‘The Boston Finisher’ ended up defeating Chikadze by unanimous decision.

Performance of the night: Jake Collier earned an extra $50k for his submission victory over Chase Sherman in tonight’s co-headliner.

Performance of the night: Lightweight Viacheslav Borshchev pocketed an extra $50k for his first round TKO victory over Dakota Bush.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of today’s UFC Vegas 46 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!