Dana White reacts to The Schmo’s callout of Ariel Helwani: “You should be arrested”

UFC President Dana White has chimed on The Schmo’s recent call for a charity grappling match with ESPN reporter Ariel Helwani.

The Schmo has quickly become a fan favorite member of the MMA media. Helwani, meanwhile, is one of the longest-serving and most widely respected reporters in the sport.

Not long ago, the The Schmo challenged Helwani to a charity grappling match.

“The Schmo is challenging Ariel Helwani to a 165-pound charity grappling competition. $25000 to the charity of the winner’s choice. If Ariel can’t make 165 pounds, The Schmo will bulk up to 185 pounds,” The Schmo said in his callout. “If you’re an MMA fan, and this cat Ariel has snubbed you for a photo, or done you wrong, speak up! If you’re an MMA fighter and this cat Ariel has caused beef, speak up!”

White, who has repeatedly butted heads with Helwani over the years, and even banned him from UFC events for a period, recently appeared on The Schmozone podcast, where he reacted to this callout.

He did not hold back.

“That’s like calling out a girl,” White said in response to The Schmo’s callout of Helwani. “That’s like calling a girl out to fight.

“Ariel Helwani is one of the weakest human beings on planet earth,” he added. “It’s almost like you should be arrested for even calling him out.”

This is far from the first time White has taken a shot at a member of the media. In fact, White recently blasted the entire MMA media industry in one fell swoop.

“Think about this: Go online and look at some of these people – and this isn’t a knock, this is just a fact: The weakest, wimpiest people on earth cover the biggest, baddest sport on earth,” White said.

““Listen, the media can talk as much sh*t as they want,” White added. “They don’t feed families. They don’t take care of f*cking people. They don’t have people that count on them. They don’t have people to support.”

The Schmo, for what it’s worth, believes Helwani should be prepared for challenges of this kind.

“If you can’t take the heat, stay out of the kitchen,” he said of his rival. “If you’re going to make a life on calling people out, and stuff like that. The second [there’s some] adversity and someone spins it back to you, you’ve gotta be able to handle it.”

What do you think of this response from Dana White? Are you interested in seeing a charity grappling match between The Schmo and Ariel Helwani?