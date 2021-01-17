Dana White reacts to Max Holloway’s dominant win over Calvin Kattar: “I think he deserves to fight Volkanovski again”

UFC president Dana White believes Max Holloway deserves to have a trilogy fight for the featherweight title against Alexander Volkanovski.

Holloway had an epic performance on Saturday night at UFC on ABC 1 as he brutally beat down Calvin Kattar for five rounds in the main event of the evening. As one of the greatest featherweights of all time, we’ve seen Holloway put on some incredible performances over the years. But the way he systematically broke down Kattar over the course of 25 minutes was special. It’s the kind of win that makes you want to see Holloway fight for the belt.

Speaking to reporters following UFC on ABC 1, White was asked where he sees Holloway in the UFC featherweight division. The president said that he believes Holloway deserves a title shot against Volkanovski after the way he beat Kattar. Check out what White said at the post-fight press conference.

If Volkanovski retains against Ortega, he may have a familiar face waiting for him 👀 pic.twitter.com/LwiVjURrxw — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 17, 2021

“Holloway did what he needed to do in spectacular fashion tonight and I think that he deserves to fight Volkanovski again,” White said.

Although Holloway lost back-to-back decisions to Volkanovski at UFC 245 and UFC 251, the second fight at UFC 251 resulted in one of the most controversial decisions of 2020. Many thought that Holloway should have won a decision in the second fight, but the UFC didn’t want to book three straight identical title fights, so the matchmakers decided to give the next title shot to Brian Ortega instead. Ortega meets Volkanovski in the co-main event of March’s UFC 260.

However, there is always the chance that the public could pressure White to take Ortega out of that fight and replace him with Holloway. As dominant as Ortega was against The Korean Zombie, what Holloway did to Kattar was the stuff of legends, so don’t be surprised if the UFC goes and changes its mind.

Do you think Dana White should remove Brian Ortega from the Alexander Volkanovski fight at UFC 260 and give Max Holloway the title shot instead?