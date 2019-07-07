Dana White reacts to Jorge Masvidal’s KO win over Ben Askren at UFC 239

UFC President Dana White shares his reaction to Jorge Masvidal’s record setting knockout victory over Ben Askren at UFC 239.

The brash UFC boss spoke to ESPN‘s Brett Okamoto about ‘Gamebred’s’ 5-second knockout victory over the previously undefeated ‘Funky’ backstage at tonight’s event.

“Wow. I mean it was.. It’s one of those things. You know, if you’re Masvidal you’re assuming (Ben Askren) is going to run right out and shoot on you. So you’re going to run right out and throw the flying knee. Yea, it was one of the most viscous knockouts that I have ever seen in my life.”

Dana White continued:

“It’s like Joe Rogan said. That knockout was really like 2 seconds. He hit him with some shots after because the referee didn’t get there in time. But really the fight was over when that knee landed.

Jorge Masvidal came out with a flying knee that connected flush on the jaw of Ben Askren and put the former Bellator and ONE champion out cold.

The win marked Masvidal’s second in a row, as he had previously defeated Darren Till via knockout at March’s UFC event in London.

Masvidal commented on his sensational win at the UFC 239 post-fight press conference.

“I could just see how eager he was just to come forward. So I put my hands behind my back and let him think come eat. He didn’t know it was going to be a buffet though. He thought it was going to be a three piece but no, you getting the whole f*cking MGM Grand Buffet to the face man!”

The loss served as the first of Ben Askren’s professional career. ‘Funky’ had made his octagon debut this past March at UFC 235, where he scored a controversial first round submission victory over former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com July 7, 2019