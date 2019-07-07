Ben Askren reacts following devastating knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 239

Ben Askren suffered the first loss of his career in brutal fashion to Jorge Masvidal at tonight’s UFC 239 event in Las Vegas.

‘Gamebred’ was able to catch the former Bellator and ONE champion with a flying knee just seconds into the fight which sent ‘Funky’ crashing to the octagon canvas.

From there, Jorge Masvidal would unleash a pair of punches before the referee mercifully stepped in to save Ben Askren from any further damage.

Masvidal’s sensational finish set a new UFC record for fastest knockout in promotional history at 5-seconds.

Ben Askren took to Twitter moments ago where he detailed his disappoint with tonight’s result.

Well that sucked — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) July 7, 2019

“Well that sucked!”

With the victory, Jorge Masvidal has now won two fights in a row, his most previous being a knockout win over Darren Till at March’s UFC event in London.

Masvidal spoke to reporters following his huge win where he supplied the following statement.

“I could just see how eager he was just to come forward. So I put my hands behind my back and let him think come eat. He didn’t know it was going to be a buffet though. He thought it was going to be a three piece but no, you getting the whole f*cking MGM Grand Buffet to the face man!”

As for Ben Askren, the former Bellator and ONE title holder moves to 19-1 with the loss.

Askren made his octagon debut at March’s UFC 235 event, where he scored a controversial first round submission victory over former division champion Robbie Lawler.

What do you think should be next for Ben Askren following tonight’s devastating knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 239? Is ‘Gamebred’ next in line for a welterweight title shot following tonight’s performance? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com July 7, 2019