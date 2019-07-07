Jorge Masvidal reacts after scoring historic KO over Ben Askren at UFC 239

Jorge Masvidal set a record tonight in Las Vegas, scoring the fastest knockout in promotional history over Ben Askren at UFC 239.

It took ‘Gamebred’ only five seconds to end Ben Askren’s undefeated streak this evening in Sin City.

Masvidal charged across the octagon immediately as the fight started and threw a flying knee that connect flush to the jaw of Askren. The strike sent ‘Funky’ crashing to the octagon canvas in a state of unconsciousness.

The brutal knockout sent shockwaves throughout the mixed martial arts community and boosted Jorge Masvidal into immediate title conversation.

‘Gamebred’ has now won back to back fights, having defeated Darren Till via knockout this past March at UFC London.

Jorge Masvidal spoke about his amazing knockout during tonight’s UFC 239 post-fight press conference.

“I could just see how eager he was just to come forward. So I put my hands behind my back and let him think come eat. He didn’t know it was going to be a buffet though. He thought it was going to be a three piece but no, you getting the whole f*cking MGM Grand Buffet to the face man!”

Tonight’s loss to Jorge Masvidal served as the first of Ben Askren’s career. ‘Funky’ is now 19-1 overall.

Prior to the setback, Askren was coming off a controversial submission victory over Robbie Lawler in his octagon debut at March’s UFC 235 event.

