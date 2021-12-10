Coach: ‘I wouldn’t be mad’ if Dustin Poirier retired after UFC 269 win: ‘He doesn’t have anything more to prove’

In the lead-up to UFC 269, there has been talk of Dustin Poirier retiring should he win the belt, and his coach, Phil Daru says that could happen.

Daru, Poirier’s strength and conditioning coach, says any decision “The Diamond” has made hasn’t been talked about. Instead, everyone in the camp knows Poirier could very well retire after UFC 269 but he hopes he decides to defend the belt or move up to welterweight. However, if he decides to retire, Daru says he won’t be mad at Poirier at all.

“That’s really up to him. Obviously, he has put a lot of time and effort into this sport, I wouldn’t be mad at him if he stepped away,” Daru said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com about Poirier potentially retiring. “Got the title and rode into the sunset in a sense. I think for me, I’d like him to defend his title and maybe go up to 170. The 170 thing is he doesn’t have to worry about the weight cut or bringing down calories for energy purposes. That will be a better look for him overall but there are some big guys at 170 and he knows that. He definitely still wants to prove himself at 155 to win this title and solidify his legacy.”

Although UFC 269 could be Dustin Poirier’s last fight, all the focus is on Charles Oliveira and winning the lightweight title. The lone goal of Poirier’s career has to be a world champ and if he does it, Phil Daru knows The Diamond has nothing left to prove in his career.

“Definitely not looking past Oliveira. At the end of the day, whatever he decides to do, we have hinted here and there, but I mean, he doesn’t need to fight as he has said before. He makes a lot of money, makes good money, maybe not as much as he should in my opinion,” Daru concluded about Poirier. It’s really up to him at the end of the day. I think he doesn’t have anything more to prove, especially if he wins this title. But, I’m with him no matter what.”

Do you think Dustin Poirier will retire after UFC 269?