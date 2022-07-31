Dana White reacts to allowing Deiveson Figueiredo to confront Brandon Moreno at UFC 277: “Well, that was f*cking rude”

UFC President Dana White second-guessed allowing Deiveson Figueiredo to enter the Octagon after Brandon Moreno’s UFC 277 victory.

Moreno shared the Octagon with Kai Kara-France for the interim UFC Flyweight Championship. Moreno ended up winning the match after he landed a body kick and followed up with punches in the third round.

After the match, Figueiredo, who is the main flyweight champion, entered the Octagon to confront Moreno. Nothing got out of hand but the UFC boss had his regrets over allowing Figueiredo inside the Octagon.

Dana shared his humorous response to how the whole thing played out during the UFC 277 post-fight press conference (h/t MMAJunkie).

“It was kind of an in-the-moment thing,” White told MMA Junkie and other reporters at a post-fight news conference. “Then, when he got up there, I was like, ‘Well, that was f*cking rude.’ This kid was having his moment and you’ve got Figueiredo standing in his face. It happened. It wasn’t horrible. We meant no disrespect to Moreno, but it came off pretty disrespectful.”

He then ended up saying that no matter how many times he books Figueiredo vs. Moreno, he expects a barn burner every time.

“(We could book it) 10 times,” White said. “It’s one of those unique, freaky deals where who doesn’t want to see that fight again? I’m the worst with that sh*t. I hate that stuff. If you’ve got a guy who is up 2-1 or whatever, you don’t ever need to see that fight again – ever. But this is just one of those weird ones where you can.”