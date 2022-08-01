The Iranian Hulk makes his boxing debut (Video)

The ‘Iranian Hulk’ made his boxing debut yesterday, Sunday July 31st in Dubai.

Sajad Gharibi, 30, known as the ‘Iranian Hulk’ got in the boxing ring with rival social media personality Djumanov Almat Bakhytovich, known online as ‘The Kazakh Titan’.

Taking to Instagram, Gharibi has posted several pictures of his physique, he’s apparently 6′ 2″ weighing in at 385 pounds. Although there has been speculation that the ‘Iranian Hulk’ does digitally alter his outrageous physique.

A video posted the pair fighting in their respective boxing debuts which can been seen below:

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Somebody please pay Iranian Hulk to never step foot inside a boxing ring again pic.twitter.com/Ip3IH4wiyc — Bowls,Beers,Brawls (@Bowl_Beer_Brawl) July 31, 2022

Apparently the ‘Hulk’s’ boxing debut didn’t go quite as he had planned, as the giant social media sensation was easily beaten in the ring by a fellow behemoth – ‘The Kazakh Titan’.

It was evident that Gharibi’s lack of in-ring experience showed as he was pummelled by Bakhytovich. The ‘Hulk’s’ massive frame was a clear hindrance as he looked to have emptied his gas tank before the conclusion of the first round.

Following the match, the ‘Iranian Hulk’ offered an apology for his performance in the ring.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“I have nothing to say but I am ashamed and I apologize to the Iranian people.”

Gharibi’s coach also weighed in on the performance as noted by ‘The Mirror’:

“Thank you for your good and bad messages.”

“I just wanted to five a brief explanation about the fight. The fight was set before Sajad came to me and he signed the contract. There was no way to cancel it unless he paid a big fine for the cancellation.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“We had a bad situation. Sajad came to Tehran for his training (but) we had a financial problem, the sponsor didn’t keep their word. In short, Sajad trained with me for only two weeks and I told him he was not ready to fight. But I had to be with him because he had to fight and somebody had to coach him.”

Did you watch the ‘Iranian Hulk’ in his boxing debut? Do you think his combat sports career is over before it even got started?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!