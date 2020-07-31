Dana White reacts after Conor McGregor accepts challenge from Khamzat Chimaev

UFC president Dana White reacted after superstar Conor McGregor seemingly agreed to a fight against up-and-coming prospect Khamzat Chimaev.

Chimaev has quickly become one of the brightest young stars in the UFC. After making his promotional debut earlier this month at UFC Fight Island 1 with a vicious submission win over John Phillips, Chimaev made UFC history when he finished Rhys McKee via TKO just 10 days later at UFC Fight Island 3. There is an incredible amount of hype behind Chimaev right now, with some looking at him as a potential future welterweight champ.

Ever since he dominated Phillips and McKee, Chimaev has upped his social media game and that includes calling out McGregor, the biggest star in the sport. White has confirmed that McGregor is retired from MMA but that isn’t stopping Chimaev and other fighters from calling him out. On Thursday, after numerous Tweets from Chimaev directed McGregor’s way, the Irish superstar wrote, “I accept” on his Twitter.

TMZ Sports asked White if there really is something to this potential fight between McGregor and Chimaev. According to the UFC bossman, there is nothing in the works right now, but White isn’t writing any potential fight in the future off just yet.

“Probably not but who knows?” Dana White said to TMZ about the possibility of a McGregor vs. Chimaev fight.

Although Chimaev is quickly becoming a star in the UFC, he’s still only two fights into his UFC career and his two opponents have a combined record of 1-5 inside the Octagon. Although McGregor hasn’t had much success in the last few years due to his inactivity, he is still the biggest superstar the sport has ever seen, and he looked to be in great form in his TKO win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. That McGregor would be willing to accept a fight against an unranked fighter such as Chimaev would be very surprising.

That being said, in this sport, you never know what can happen. Although White is not willing to commit to this matchup just yet, crazier things have happened in this sport. Should Chimaev continue to get his hand raised, perhaps the possibility of this matchup will become more realistic. As it stands, Chimaev is using McGregor’s name to up his clout level on social media and so far, it’s working, as everyone is talking about him.

Do you want to see Conor McGregor fight Khamzat Chimaev?