Khamzat Chimaev makes quick return at UFC Fight Island 3, has chance to set UFC record

UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev will soon get the chance to break a modern-day UFC record for the shortest amount of time to get two wins in the Octagon.

Chimaev made his UFC debut this past Wednesday when he submitted John Phillips in one of the most dominant UFC debuts we have ever seen. From the opening bell of the first round until the round was over, Chimaev beat down Phillips so badly that one judge even scored the round 10-7 in his favor. In the second round, Chimaev locked up a D’arce choke to defeat Phillips and earn himself a $50,000 bonus for “Performance of the Night.”

Following the event, Chimaev implored the UFC matchmakers to get him back in the Octagon as quickly as possible, saying that he wouldn’t leave Fight Island until he got another fight. Well, it appears the UFC matchmakers liked the idea, as Chimaev is now set to fight next Saturday at UFC Fight Island 3: Whittaker vs. Till.

During the UFC Fight Island 2 broadcast, the promotion revealed that Chimaev will be taking on Cage Warriors veteran Rhys McKee on next weekend’s main card.

There are several things to point out here. The first one is the weight class. This fight between Chimaev and McKee will take place at 170lbs after Chimaev had moved up to 185lbs to take on Phillips for his UFC debut. He will now have to cut an additional 15lbs in weight to make the welterweight weight limit next Saturday.

The second thing to point out is that Chimaev could set a UFC record for the quickest time period to get two wins in modern UFC history. Right now, Chas Skelly has that record as he got two wins in 13 days. Chimaev will now have the chance to get two wins in 10 days, which would set the modern-day UFC record (not including the early UFC tournaments).

Chimaev said earlier this week that he is gunning for UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and hopes to fight for the belt within two years. He also mentioned Nate Diaz, Mike Perry, and Robbie Lawler as potential opponents.

“I want to beat more fighters. Who was this guy who hit an old man, Mike Perry? I want to fight him, I don’t like him. I want to smash Nate Diaz. And I want a fight with Robbie Lawler, I want a fight with him also,” Chimaev said.

Who do you think wins, Khamzat Chimaev or Rhys McKee?