Zabit Magomedsharipov confirms main event against Yair Rodriguez on August 29

UFC featherweight contender Zabit Magomedsharipov confirmed his main event fight against Yair Rodriguez will take place on August 29 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The fight between Magomedsharipov and Rodriguez has been rumored for months, with Igor Lazorin of Tass.ru confirming the matchup back in June. However, the fighters and the UFC haven’t said anything about the fight until now. On Thursday, Magomedsharipov took to his social media to confirm the fight against Rodriguez. The fight will take place on August 29 at a UFC Fight Night event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Check out the post that Magomedsharipov made on Instagram confirming the fight.

View this post on Instagram Спустя два года с третьей попытки этот бой все-таки состоится A post shared by Zabit (@zabit_magomedsharipov) on Jul 30, 2020 at 11:22am PDT



Two years later, on the third attempt, this fight will still take place.

Magomedsharipov (18-1) is the No. 3 ranked featherweight in the UFC. The 29-year-old Russian is riding a 14-fight win streak overall and he has a perfect 6-0 record in the UFC. Some of his notable wins include victories over Calvin Kattar, Jeremy Stephens, and Sheymon Moraes. Magomedsharipov has had plenty of hype behind him for the past few years and fans and media have just been waiting for him to truly break out. With a win over Rodriguez, Magomedsharipov can prove he’s the top contender at 145lbs.

Rodriguez (13-2, 1 NC) is the No. 5 ranked featherweight in the UFC. The 27-year-old Mexican is a former winner of The Ultimate Fighter and he is 8-1, 1 NC overall in the UFC with notable victories over Jeremy Stephens, Chan Sung Jung, BJ Penn, Andre Fili, and Dan Hooker. Rodriguez is currently on a three-fight unbeaten streak and has not lost in over three years since a TKO loss to Frankie Edgar in May 2017. A win here over Magomedsharipov and Rodriguez could become the new No. 1 contender at 145lbs.

UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski is coming off of back-to-back wins over former champ Max Holloway and there have been talks of a potential trilogy fight given the controversies of the judges’ decision in their rematch. However, Volkanovski has hinted that he would rather fight a new opponent. He mentioned the winner of a potential fight between Magomesharipov and Rodriguez as his next opponent. He also mentioned the winner of a rumored bout between Chan Sung Jung and Brian Ortega as a potential opponent for his next title defense.

With the fight between Magomedsharipov vs. Rodriguez later this summer, look for the winner of this fight to call out Volkanovski for the next title shot at 145lbs.

Who do you think wins, Zabit Magomedsharipov or Yair Rodriguez?