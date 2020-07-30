Khamzat Chimaev trolls “weak man” Conor McGregor

Sweden’s Khamzat Chimaev has taken another shot at former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Earlier this week, in an interview with reporter Adam Zubayraev, Chimaev claimed that, in 2018, he flew to Ireland with the objective of attacking McGregor.

At the time, McGregor was gearing up for a fight with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov—and sparing nothing in the way of pre-fight trash talk. Chimaev, determined to defend Nurmagomedov’s honor, apparently flew to Ireland under the pretence of training with McGregor.

Thankfully, he was detained by local authorities before he could get his hands on the Irishman.

“Honestly speaking, I wanted to beat him up,” Chimaev said. “Many people thought I was coming there to help him prepare for Khabib. I was coming there to protect our pride and honor. I was going there for all of us. If that would not have happened, I would have maybe thrown, I don’t know, some object.”

Speaking on Twitter on Wednesday evening, Chimaev reiterated this claim, calling it a “true story.”

True story I flew to Ireland before Khabib fight to beat up Conor mcgregor for what he said about our honor but they would not let me in the country. You need big security @TheNotoriousMMA weak man — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) July 29, 2020

He also trolled the Irishman with a photoshopped image.

Chimaev was the breakout star of the UFC’s four-even stint on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi. The Chechen-Swede won two fights in a 10-day span, submitting John Phillips at middleweight and Rhys McKee by TKO at welterweight—both in the first round.

While his callouts of McGregor feel a bit premature, UFC President Dana White seems to believe Chimaev is capable of fighting at the highest level.

“We were sitting in here this morning trying to figure out what we think is next [for Chimaev” White told ESPN this week. “If you ask this kid, he’s ready to fight Usman. You know what I mean? Is he ready for Usman? The way he looks, who knows? Maybe.”

What do you think will come of the beef between Khamzat Chimaev and Conor McGregor?